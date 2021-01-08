UrduPoint.com
Vaccines Rollout May Have Negligible Effect On Transmission Dynamics For Some Time - WHO

Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The global rollout of coronavirus vaccines is unlikely to have a tangible impact on the daily infection figures for some time, the World Health Organization's Executive Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan said Friday.

"The numbers of vaccines that have currently been distributed would have had zero impact on dynamics at a country level. They may be saving lives as we speak and we're very grateful for that but they are not going to affect transmission dynamics for a very long time," Ryan said at a briefing in the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

