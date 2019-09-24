UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Valdai Club Meeting To Be Attended By Leaders Of Azerbaijan, Jordan October 3 - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:54 PM

Valdai Club Meeting to Be Attended by Leaders of Azerbaijan, Jordan October 3 - Kremlin

The Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi on October 3 will be attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Jordan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi on October 3 will be attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Jordan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"They will speak and take part as panelists in the Valdai meeting. This will be preceded by separate bilateral meetings that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will hold with his counterparts," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Sochi Azerbaijan Philippines Kazakhstan October

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

53 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

58 minutes ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

22 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.