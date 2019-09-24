Valdai Club Meeting to Be Attended by Leaders of Azerbaijan, Jordan October 3 - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

The Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi on October 3 will be attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Jordan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi on October 3 will be attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Jordan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"They will speak and take part as panelists in the Valdai meeting. This will be preceded by separate bilateral meetings that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will hold with his counterparts," Peskov said.