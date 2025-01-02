Valencia And Real Madrid Kick Off La Liga In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Valencia and Real Madrid get La Liga underway in 2025 on Friday in a match that could see Madrid go top, ahead of Atletico Madrid and five points clear of FC Barcelona.
Madrid and Valencia play a game that was postponed from November due to the catastrophic floods that hit the Valencia region, claiming over 200 lives and causing damage the area still hasn't recovered from.
Things have changed at Valencia CF, with Carlos Corberan replacing Ruben Baraja as coach before Christmas, and the former West Brom boss will make his debut with Valencia in 19th, with just 12 points from their first 17 matches.
He could also debut with the Mestalla Stadium much quieter than usual, with a sector of Valencia supporters threatening to boycott the match in protest at club owner Peter Lim.
The match is the beginning of a non-stop January for Real Madrid, who follow their visit to Mestalla with a Copa del Rey tie against fourth-tier Deportivo Minera in Cartagena three days later, before flying to Saudi Arabia for their Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Mallorca on January 9, and a possible final in that tournament three days later.
Provided they beat Deportivo Minera, there is then another midweek Copa del Rey tie, before returning to La Liga on January 19.
The good news for coach Carlo Ancelotti is that apart from long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, he has a full squad to choose from, with David Alaba back in full training after a year out with a knee injury and close to returning to action.
Madrid ended 2024 in something approaching their best form, with Kylian Mbappe starting to find his feet in attack and Jude Bellingham playing in a more advanced midfield role, and they should be too good for Valencia.
Friday also sees the first three matches in the third round of the Copa del Rey, with second-tier Racing Ferrol and Granada at home to top-flight sides Rayo Vallecano and Getafe, while fourth-tier Pontevedra's reward for beating Villarreal in the last round is a game at home to Mallorca.
Recent Stories
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
More Stories From World
-
Number of injuries in Christmas, New Year revelries in Philippines rises to 5345 minutes ago
-
Valencia and Real Madrid kick off La Liga in 20255 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches campaign to seek "roads without plastic waste"5 minutes ago
-
Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD15 minutes ago
-
Philippines has over 37,000 new registered nurses in 202415 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chief, two dozen others35 minutes ago
-
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: civil defence55 minutes ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record1 hour ago
-
Finnish authorities say to search tanker over suspected Baltic cable cut1 hour ago
-
Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane2 hours ago
-
Montenegro mourns after gunman kills 122 hours ago
-
2024 was China's hottest year on record: weather agency3 hours ago