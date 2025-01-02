Valencia and Real Madrid kick off La Liga in 2025

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Valencia and Real Madrid get La Liga underway in 2025 on Friday in a match that could see Madrid go top, ahead of Atletico Madrid and five points clear of FC Barcelona.

Madrid and Valencia play a game that was postponed from November due to the catastrophic floods that hit the Valencia region, claiming over 200 lives and causing damage the area still hasn't recovered from.

Things have changed at Valencia CF, with Carlos Corberan replacing Ruben Baraja as coach before Christmas, and the former West Brom boss will make his debut with Valencia in 19th, with just 12 points from their first 17 matches.

He could also debut with the Mestalla Stadium much quieter than usual, with a sector of Valencia supporters threatening to boycott the match in protest at club owner Peter Lim.

The match is the beginning of a non-stop January for Real Madrid, who follow their visit to Mestalla with a Copa del Rey tie against fourth-tier Deportivo Minera in Cartagena three days later, before flying to Saudi Arabia for their Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Mallorca on January 9, and a possible final in that tournament three days later.

Provided they beat Deportivo Minera, there is then another midweek Copa del Rey tie, before returning to La Liga on January 19.

The good news for coach Carlo Ancelotti is that apart from long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, he has a full squad to choose from, with David Alaba back in full training after a year out with a knee injury and close to returning to action.

Madrid ended 2024 in something approaching their best form, with Kylian Mbappe starting to find his feet in attack and Jude Bellingham playing in a more advanced midfield role, and they should be too good for Valencia.

Friday also sees the first three matches in the third round of the Copa del Rey, with second-tier Racing Ferrol and Granada at home to top-flight sides Rayo Vallecano and Getafe, while fourth-tier Pontevedra's reward for beating Villarreal in the last round is a game at home to Mallorca.