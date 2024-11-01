Valencia MotoGP Cancelled Due To Deadly Floods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Valencia will not host the final MotoGP of the season organisers announced Friday owing to the devastating flooding in the east of Spain.
The race was due to be held on November 17 and a new venue will be "confirmed as soon as possible" said organisers in a statement.
Many of the top MotoGP riders had called for the race to be moved away from Valencia after the devastating floods which have killed at least 205 people.
Floods devastated towns, piling up cars collapsing bridges and filling streets with mud in Spain's biggest such disaster for decades.
