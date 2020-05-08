UrduPoint.com
Valencia To Become 1st Spanish City To Check Sewer Water For COVID-19 - Reports

Valencia will be the first city in Spain to check sewage for traces of COVID-19 allowing to detect hardest-hit neighborhoods as well as predict new outbreaks 15 days ahead of the emerging, El Mundo newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Valencia will be the first city in Spain to check sewage for traces of COVID-19 allowing to detect hardest-hit neighborhoods as well as predict new outbreaks 15 days ahead of the emerging, El Mundo newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, this has become possible due to an agreement between the local authorities, the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), and Global Omnium water supply company.

Until the year's end, several sites in the city, as well as a purifying plant, will be checked for traces of COVID-19's RNA to learn more about how the virus emerges and evolves.

Tests will be conducted in Global Omnium's Gamaser lab, which has been cooperating with the CSIC for three years on detecting infectious diseases in sewer and purified water. The lab will utilize a special device named SARS-GOAnalytics equipped with an early warning system.

This will help to create a precise map of districts that are most affected by the disease and also help detect an outbreak at an early stage.

Spain has confirmed 222,857 cases so far, with the death toll of 26,299.

