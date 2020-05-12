UrduPoint.com
Valencia To Host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Phase

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced that Spain's Valencia will host the final phase of the Women's EuroBasket 2021 next year

MUNICH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced that Spain's Valencia will host the final phase of the Women's EuroBasket 2021 next year.

The FIBA Europe board term of office 2019-2023 approved on its sixth meeting over video conference the essential change for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021, which is set to be co-hosted by France and Spain in June next year.

"The Spanish organizers took over the organization of the last part of the tournament, and Valencia will now host the Final Phase of the event as well as two pools of the Group Phase. France will host two pools of the Group Phase in a city to be determined at a later stage," FIBA said in a press release.

