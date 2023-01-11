Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has been appointed as the Commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces as part of a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, has been appointed as the Commander of the Russian Joint Group of Forces as part of a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On January 11, 2023, Russian Defense Minister, Gen.

of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made new appointments to lead the special military operation. Chief of the General Staff, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, was appointed Commander of the Joint Group of Troops (Forces)," the ministry said.

"His deputies are Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, Gen. of the Army Sergei Surovikin, Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces, Gen. of the Army Oleg Salyukov, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Col. General Alexei Kim," it added.