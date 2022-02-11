UrduPoint.com

Valieva Allowed To Take Part In Olympics Despite Positive Doping Test As Of Dec 25 - ITA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Valieva Allowed to Take Part in Olympics Despite Positive Doping Test As of Dec 25 - ITA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25 but she her suspension was withdrawn on February 9 and she is allowed to take part in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance). On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team was allegedly caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.

"To state the facts chronologically, a sample from the athlete was collected under the testing authority and results management authority of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on 25 December 2021 during the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The WADA-accredited laboratory of Stockholm, Sweden, reported that the sample had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine ... on 8 February 2022," ITA said in a statement.

"On the evening of 9 February 2020, the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee decided to lift the athlete's provisional suspension, thus allowing her to continue her participation in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the statement added.

