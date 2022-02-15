UrduPoint.com

Valieva Doping Test Failure May Be Contamination From Grandfather's Medication - IOC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva's team have said that the banned substance trimetazidine, which caused her doping test failure, could be from a contaminated glass of water that bore traces of her grandfather's heart medication, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Denis Oswald said on Tuesday.

On Friday, the ITA said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported on February 8, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine.

"Her argument was this contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking," Oswald said after the IOC's press briefing as quoted by newspaper USA Today.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over failure to pass a doping test, CAS's Director General Matthieu Reeb said, adding that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater."

