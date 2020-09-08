Valley Fire in California Burns Over 10,000 Acres, Still Only 1% Contained - Cal Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Valley Fire in San Diego County, California has spread over more than 10,000 acres and is still only 1 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"Last night, nearly 400 firefighters battled the #ValleyFire The fire grew 408 acres overnight, bringing its total acreage to 10,258. All evacuation warnings and orders remain in place," Cal Fire said on Twitter on Monday.

Eight air tankers and over a dozen helicopters have been assigned to the incident with nearly 400 personnel involved in battling the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

"The forecasted cooler and lighter winds today should provide a slight reduction of fire spread," Cal Fire said, specifying in a Monday incident update that the fire is still only 1 percent contained.

On Sunday, Cal Fire said that the wildfire was burning across more than 9,800 acres and was 1 percent contained. The Cleveland National Forest said on Twitter on Sunday evening that there were 374 personnel fighting the Valley Fire and that 11 structures had been destroyed.

According to a Monday update from Cal Fire, more than 14,100 firefighters continue to battle 24 major fires and lightning complexes in California. This year, wildfires have burned over 2 million acres in California, which is the most acres burned in the state in a single year.

There have been 8 fatalities and more than 3,300 structures destroyed, according to Cal Fire.