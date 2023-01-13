UrduPoint.com

Vampire System To Become Part Of Broader Ukrainian Air-Defense Network - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Vampire System to Become Part of Broader Ukrainian Air-Defense Network - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The so-called Vampire anti-drone system, committed by the United States to Ukraine, will be integrated into the country's broader air-defense network once it is delivered, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"It (Vampire) is an anti-drone capability, and once provided to Ukraine, that will be integrated into its broader air defense capability, its integrated air defense system, so to speak, as part of that multi-layered defense capability to protect it from aerial attacks to include drones," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The Defense Department promised the delivery of Vampire counter-drone systems to Ukraine in August, but only approved a $40 million contract for the weapon last month, according to media reports.

Vampire stands for for Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment and was designed to target and intercept drones with laser-guided munitions, the report said. The counter-drone system is intended to fit in the back of a standard pickup truck, the report added.

The system is meant to address the reported widespread use of drones by Russian forces during the special military operation in Ukraine. Washington and Kiev accuse Moscow of utilizing Iranian Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.

