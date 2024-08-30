Open Menu

Van De Zandschulp Conquers Alcaraz After Contemplating Retirement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Van de Zandschulp conquers Alcaraz after contemplating retirement

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Botic van de Zandschulp, who stunned world number three Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open on Thursday, was contemplating retirement less than three months ago.

Tired of playing through pain from a nagging injury, and demoralized by early defeats after his ranking fell and he found himself unseeded at tournaments, he opted to play a couple of lower level Challenger events to build his confidence back up.

"The tour is tough," van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th, said. "You can play well but you can (still) only play two matches a week if you play well. If you're not seeded in a tournament you can face (Jannik) Sinner first round.

"You can play well but still in the end you will lose a lot of matches.

"I needed more confidence after Wimbledon. I played a couple of Challengers in Europe. I think that gave my confidence a boost."

Van de Zandschulp said it wasn't a difficult decision to play the Challengers.

"I think I already had the tough part behind me, dropping from 25 to 70, not being seeded. I was just happy to play more matches, to win more matches."

He seized control early against Alcaraz, but admitted he was waiting throughout the match for the Spanish star to raise his game.

"You think he's one of the best players in the world, he's going to come up with a next level," van de Zandschulp said.

"Even in the third you're thinking he's going to come up with something special, and I broke him again pretty quick."

Knowing Alcaraz's aggressive style, van de Zandschulp said he tried to "beat him to the punch".

"I tried to come into the net so he wasn't able to," said the Dutch player, who was still getting to grips with his achievement an hour after the match ended.

"I'm still processing it," he said. "Maybe in a couple of hours or tomorrow I'll feel a little bit more emotional with what happened tonight."

Related Topics

World Europe Van From Best Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

16 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

16 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

16 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

17 hours ago
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

17 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

20 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

21 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

22 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World