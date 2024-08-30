Van De Zandschulp Conquers Alcaraz After Contemplating Retirement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Botic van de Zandschulp, who stunned world number three Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open on Thursday, was contemplating retirement less than three months ago.
Tired of playing through pain from a nagging injury, and demoralized by early defeats after his ranking fell and he found himself unseeded at tournaments, he opted to play a couple of lower level Challenger events to build his confidence back up.
"The tour is tough," van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th, said. "You can play well but you can (still) only play two matches a week if you play well. If you're not seeded in a tournament you can face (Jannik) Sinner first round.
"You can play well but still in the end you will lose a lot of matches.
"I needed more confidence after Wimbledon. I played a couple of Challengers in Europe. I think that gave my confidence a boost."
Van de Zandschulp said it wasn't a difficult decision to play the Challengers.
"I think I already had the tough part behind me, dropping from 25 to 70, not being seeded. I was just happy to play more matches, to win more matches."
He seized control early against Alcaraz, but admitted he was waiting throughout the match for the Spanish star to raise his game.
"You think he's one of the best players in the world, he's going to come up with a next level," van de Zandschulp said.
"Even in the third you're thinking he's going to come up with something special, and I broke him again pretty quick."
Knowing Alcaraz's aggressive style, van de Zandschulp said he tried to "beat him to the punch".
"I tried to come into the net so he wasn't able to," said the Dutch player, who was still getting to grips with his achievement an hour after the match ended.
"I'm still processing it," he said. "Maybe in a couple of hours or tomorrow I'll feel a little bit more emotional with what happened tonight."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
More Stories From World
-
Bluetongue anguish for Dutch farmers12 minutes ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons31 minutes ago
-
Solomon Islands voices 'concern' over Pacific police deal31 minutes ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan barrels up Japan as five reported dead31 minutes ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons31 minutes ago
-
Far-left rebel seeking peace with Putin rocks German politics32 minutes ago
-
Two-time champion Osaka falls to Muchova at US Open42 minutes ago
-
In Georgia, Black voters' optimism meets suppression concern52 minutes ago
-
Ajax advance in style but Chelsea made to sweat1 hour ago
-
Trump's high-wire act on abortion angers conservatives1 hour ago
-
Superstars Alcaraz and Osaka crash out of US Open1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz loses fight against himself, van de Zandschulp in shock US Open defeat2 hours ago