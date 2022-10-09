UrduPoint.com

Van Der Bellen Leading In First Round Of Austrian Election With 54.6% Of Votes - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 11:40 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Incumbent Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is leading in the first round of presidential election with 54.6% of the votes, according to preliminary results that exclude vote-by-mail ballots, the country's interior ministry said on Sunday.

Van der Bellen, who has held office since 2016, received 54.6% of the votes, which could allow him to be reelected for his second and last term, avoiding a runoff vote. He is followed by Walter Rosenkranz from the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party with 19.

1% of the votes and unaffiliated candidate Tassilo Wallentin with 8.4%. The leader of the Beer Party and punk rocker Dominik Wlazny is in the fourth place with 8.2%.

The turnout at the presidential elections in Austria reached 52.5%, according to preliminary data.

The president of Austria is elected every six years. Although the office of the president has great power under the Austrian Constitution, in practice he is a ceremonial and symbolic figure in the country's political system.

