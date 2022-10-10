UrduPoint.com

Van Der Bellen Leading In First Round Of Austrian Election With 54.6% Of Votes - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Van der Bellen Leading in First Round of Austrian Election With 54.6% of Votes - Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Incumbent Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is leading in the first round of presidential election with 54.6% of the votes, according to preliminary results that exclude vote-by-mail ballots, the country's interior ministry said on Sunday.

Van der Bellen, who has held office since 2016, received 54.6% of the votes, which could allow him to be reelected for his second and last term, avoiding a runoff vote. He is followed by Walter Rosenkranz from the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party with 19.

1% of the votes and unaffiliated candidate Tassilo Wallentin with 8.4%. The leader of the Beer Party and punk rocker Dominik Wlazny is in the fourth place with 8.2%.

The turnout at the presidential elections in Austria reached 52.5%, according to preliminary data.

The president of Austria is elected every six years. Although the office of the president has great power under the Austrian Constitution, in practice he is a ceremonial and symbolic figure in the country's political system.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Vote Van Austria Sunday 2016 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.