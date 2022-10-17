Van der Bellen Wins Presidential Election in Austria With 56.7% of Votes - Ministry

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was re-elected for a second six-year term with 56.7% of the votes, the country's interior ministry said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was re-elected for a second six-year term with 56.7% of the votes, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

The 78-year-old official will take the office of head of state for the second time in a row. Earlier in the day, the president had already received congratulations on his election victory from his German colleague, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The turnout in the presidential elections in Austria, held on October 9, was 65.2%, according to the interior ministry.

According to the vote results, Walter Rosenkranz from the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, took second place with 17.

7% of the vote, and the leader of the Beer Party, 35-year-old punk rocker Dominik Wlazny, unexpectedly came third with 8.3%. Wlazny became the youngest candidate for the post of president of Austria in the history of the republic. He said that he was deeply satisfied with his result.

The president of Austria is elected every six years. Although the office of the president has great power under the Austrian Constitution, in practice he is a ceremonial and symbolic figure in the country's political system.