Van Der Poel Flies To 'historic' Seventh Cyclo-cross World Title
Liévin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel became cyclo-cross world champion for a seventh time on Sunday, equalling Belgian Erik De Vlaeminck's record set 52 years ago.
Undefeated this season, Van der Poel flew over the course in familiar style to beat his great rival Belgian Wout Van Aert by 45 seconds.
Another Belgian Thibau Nys was third at 1min 06sec.
"It's historic, it's a record that has stood for a long time. I never would have imagined that, it's very special," said the Dutch rider.
Van der Poel has won seven cyclo-cross races this campaign while Van Aert has failed to shine on his return to the mud where he has been competing against his rival since their mid-teens.
The hoped-for duel between the pair never took place as Van Aert raced from deep while Van der Poel attacked from the gun, leading from start to finish.
"The best thing to do was to get away quickly, especially on such a tricky circuit.
I had a great start and it gave me wings," said the champion.
Van der Poel won his first world title in 2015. Van Aert took the next three but has had to settle for four silver medals since.
Van der Poel has won every world title since 2019, except for 2022 in the United States where Briton Tom Pidcock interrupted the series of wins by Van der Poel and Van Aert, who did not make the trip across the Atlantic.
Van Aert, who rides for Visma, said he was happy with his ride and happy for his rival.
"Mathieu was the strongest. He doesn't win by accident you know. I'm happy to be here to see him win his seventh title," said the Belgian.
Barring accident the pair will cross paths in road cycling this spring at the one-day cobbled races the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix where the 30-year-old Dutch ace is defending champion at both.
