Van Der Poel Gears Up For Worlds With Cyclo-cross Double
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Mathieu van der Poel geared up for the world championships next month by winning the final two races of the cyclo-cross World Cup this weekend.
On a circuit designed by his father Adrie, the Dutch rider claimed his seventh success in as many races this season at home in Hoogerheide on Sunday.
On Saturday, van der Poel had beaten home hope Wout Van Aert at Maasmechelen in Belgium. Van Aert did not compete on Sunday.
Reigning world champion van der Poel demonstrated his return to form after picking up a rib injury in a crash last month.
"I'm not 100 percent yet but my broken rib doesn't hurt too much anymore," said the 29-year-old Alpecin rider.
Leading from the first of the seven laps on Sunday, he won with a 1min 42sec lead on Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout, who consoled himself by winning the final World Cup classification after 12 races.
Van der Poel is favourite for the cyclo-cross world championships in Lievin, France, from January 31 to February 2 where he will bid to match Belgian Eric De Vlaeminck's record of seven world titles.
Van Aert confirmed he will also be competing in Lievin, setting the stage for a thrilling duel between the pair.
"I'm feeling good, and my winter has gone well," said the Visma-Lease a Bike rider.
"The world championships only recently came into my mind and after Maasmechelen the Belgian team coach and I decided to compete.
"I'm excited to start in such a beautiful race, and I think that this extra boost is doing me good in the lead-up to bigger goals on the road."
The 30-year-old Van Aert has only competed in five cross-country races this season, winning twice. He has lost both his confrontations against van der Poel.
But on Saturday in Maasmechelen where he finished second, the triple world champion in the speciality seemed to be able to rival the Dutchman, before being penalised by two falls.
