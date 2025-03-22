Van Der Poel Pounces Past Pogacar At Milan-San Remo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
San Remo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on Saturday to claim the cycling season's opening "Monument" race for the second time.
Dutchman Van der Poel got the best of a gripping three-man battle with Tadej Pogacar and local hope Filippo Ganna that came down to a thrilling finale after 289 kilometres of racing.
Van der Poel snapped a 17-year run of different winners by adding to his success on the Italian Riviera two years ago, when he also saw off Pogacar and Ganna on the Via Roma.
The 30-year-old stayed with Pogacar as the world champion tried to go it alone and then launched a long sprint because crossing the line triumphant.
"It's hard to believe, I was really focused on trying to get the win. We knew Tadej was going to be really strong but I felt really good actually at the end," said Van der Poel.
"I knew the other two wanted to make it a long sprint because they probably thought I was going to make it as short a sprint as possible so I think I surprised them a bit when on the 300 metre sign I launched my sprint.
"I felt strong enough to keep it until the finish line and it was the right tactic."
Van der Poel denied Pogacar in his bid to become the first man since Giuseppe Saronni in 1983 to win Milan-San Remo as world champion.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
More Stories From World
-
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors6 minutes ago
-
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights6 minutes ago
-
Holloway wins third successive world indoor 60m hurdles gold6 minutes ago
-
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results6 minutes ago
-
Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar at Milan-San Remo6 minutes ago
-
Heathrow Airport 'fully operational' after fire shutdown6 minutes ago
-
Ten French police injured in dramatic Paris car chase6 minutes ago
-
"Gate of Nine Dragons: Searching for Kung Fu" screened at PECB auditorium3 hours ago
-
Girl among two dead as Israel strikes Lebanon after cross-border rocket fire3 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis sees off Karalis for third world indoor gold3 hours ago
-
Holloway wins third successive world indoor 60m hurdles gold3 hours ago