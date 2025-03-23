Van Der Poel Pounces Past Pogacar To Secure Milan-San Remo Double
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM
San Remo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on Saturday to claim the cycling season's opening "Monument" race for the second time, denying Tadej Pogacar in a gripping finale on the Italian Riviera.
Dutchman Van der Poel edged a three-man battle with Slovene superstar Pogacar and local hope Filippo Ganna that came down to the final few hundred metres after 289 kilometres of racing which began in soaking, wintry Pavia and ended under Mediterranean sun on San Remo's Via Roma.
Van der Poel snapped a 17-year run of different winners by adding to his success in the seaside town two years ago, when he also saw off Pogacar and Ganna -- as well as Wout Van Aert.
The 30-year-old stayed with Pogacar as the world champion repeatedly tried to go it alone, and he then launched a long sprint before crossing the line triumphant and clutching his head with emotion.
"Tadej is everybody's rival. If you can beat him you're close to victory nowadays," Van der Poel told reporters.
"I'm happy to race against him and especially if you beat him it's quite special.
"
In winning his seventh Monument race, Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Van der Poel stopped Pogacar becoming the first man to win Milan-San Remo as reigning world champion since Giuseppe Saronni in 1983.
Pogacar finished third and was again frustrated at the "Classicissima", one of two Monuments along with Paris-Roubaix he is yet to win in his otherwise success-packed career.
"I tried but he (Van der Poel) was just so strong today. I need to be satisfied with the third but we come next year for more," said Pogacar.
"We gave it our all, and one year it needs to go."
Pogacar is expected to race Paris-Roubaix for the first time in his career this year and Van der Poel, who has won the last two editions, expects him to be a contender.
"He showed in the Tour de France stage (fifth stage, in 2022) how good he is on the cobbles so for sure he is capable of winning it," said Van der Poel.
"It won't be easy but it is never easy."
Recent Stories
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
More Stories From World
-
Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar to secure Milan-San Remo double2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result1 hour ago
-
Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar to secure Milan-San Remo double1 hour ago
-
Bayern goalie Neuer suffers setback in injury recovery1 hour ago
-
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah1 hour ago
-
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors2 hours ago
-
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights2 hours ago
-
Holloway wins third successive world indoor 60m hurdles gold2 hours ago
-
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results2 hours ago
-
Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar at Milan-San Remo2 hours ago
-
Heathrow Airport 'fully operational' after fire shutdown2 hours ago