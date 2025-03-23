Van der Poel pounces past Pogacar to secure Milan-San Remo double

San Remo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on Saturday to claim the cycling season's opening "Monument" race for the second time, denying Tadej Pogacar in a gripping finale on the Italian Riviera.

Dutchman Van der Poel edged a three-man battle with Slovene superstar Pogacar and local hope Filippo Ganna that came down to the final few hundred metres after 289 kilometres of racing which began in soaking, wintry Pavia and ended under Mediterranean sun on San Remo's Via Roma.

Van der Poel snapped a 17-year run of different winners by adding to his success in the seaside town two years ago, when he also saw off Pogacar and Ganna -- as well as Wout Van Aert.

The 30-year-old stayed with Pogacar as the world champion repeatedly tried to go it alone, and he then launched a long sprint before crossing the line triumphant and clutching his head with emotion.

"Tadej is everybody's rival. If you can beat him you're close to victory nowadays," Van der Poel told reporters.

"I'm happy to race against him and especially if you beat him it's quite special.

"

In winning his seventh Monument race, Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Van der Poel stopped Pogacar becoming the first man to win Milan-San Remo as reigning world champion since Giuseppe Saronni in 1983.

Pogacar finished third and was again frustrated at the "Classicissima", one of two Monuments along with Paris-Roubaix he is yet to win in his otherwise success-packed career.

"I tried but he (Van der Poel) was just so strong today. I need to be satisfied with the third but we come next year for more," said Pogacar.

"We gave it our all, and one year it needs to go."

Pogacar is expected to race Paris-Roubaix for the first time in his career this year and Van der Poel, who has won the last two editions, expects him to be a contender.

"He showed in the Tour de France stage (fifth stage, in 2022) how good he is on the cobbles so for sure he is capable of winning it," said Van der Poel.

"It won't be easy but it is never easy."