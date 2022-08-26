Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring six

A van driver ploughed through a crowded cafe terrace in Brussels' city centre shopping and tourism district on Friday, lightly wounding six people before escaping the scene

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A van driver ploughed through a crowded cafe terrace in Brussels' city centre shopping and tourism district on Friday, lightly wounding six people before escaping the scene.

Belgium's terrorism tracking Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis (OCAM) briefly raised the threat level in the capital from "medium" to "serious" -- from two to three on a scale of four.

But the level was dropped back to medium a few hours later after officials found "reassuring elements in their investigation", an OCAM spokesman told AFP.