Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Dutch Museum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum

Thieves stole a painting by Vincent van Gogh from a Dutch museum that was closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak, the museum's director said Monday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Thieves stole a painting by Vincent van Gogh from a Dutch museum that was closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak, the museum's director said Monday.

"There has been a break-in last night and a painting by Van Gogh was stolen," said Evert van Os of the Singer Laren Museum, naming it as the "Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring".

