Van Nistelrooy Thankful For 'special' Period As Man Utd Boss
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Ruud van Nistelrooy said his four games as interim manager of Manchester United was a "short but amazing period" after ending his run unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday.
The Dutchman, who remains a legend at Old Trafford for his goal return during a glorious playing career, also oversaw victories over Leicester in the League Cup and PAOK in the Europa League either side of a 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea last weekend.
Ruben Amorim will be in charge when the Red Devils next take the field away to Ipswich in two weeks' time with Van Nistelrooy's own future still unclear.
"We said 'let's make the most of these four games', get the maximum out of it and I think we did an OK job," said Van Nistelrooy.
"I really enjoyed it, it's been a short but amazing period. We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club which is important.
"There are a lot of feelings there, the way the fans supported me and the team always in difficult moments it was a special moment. To close down this block of games with good results and a good connection I can't thank them enough."
Bruno Fernandes continued his scoring streak under Van Nistelrooy with a powerful effort for his fourth goal in as many games.
On his 250th appearance for the club, Fernandes also had a hand in the second goal as his header was deflected into his own net by Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen.
Alejandro Garnacho then came off the bench to rifle in a brilliant third goal as United shrugged off their problems in front of goal so far this season.
The Red Devils remain down in 13th in the Premier League table but are only four points adrift of the top four.
Van Nistelrooy returned to the club where he scored 150 goals in June as an assistant to Erik ten Hag.
A decision is yet to be made over whether he will have a role in Amorim's coaching team but the 48-year-old is proud of the work he has done in recent weeks to stabilise the club in troubled times.
"We tried to stabilise after a difficult and emotional period. We wanted to get players performing at their best, we got the right feeling to them and got them believing in themselves," he added.
"This spell was a big responsiblity, I took it very seriously. I wanted to help and get United into a better place, that was my goal.
"With three wins and a draw it's a standard where you want to grow to as a club."
