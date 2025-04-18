Vance Arrives For Talks In Italy, Easter At The Vatican
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) US Vice President JD Vance was in Rome Friday for talks with far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, before celebrating Easter at the Vatican and a meeting with Pope Francis' right-hand man.
Meloni shares conservative views with Vance and President Donald Trump, whom she met in Washington just a day before on charm offensive aiming for a US-EU tariffs deal.
Trump's threatened tariffs could have a major impact on Italy, the world's fourth-largest exporter, which sends around 10 percent of its exports to the United States.
Vance is to meet Meloni at 11:00 am (0900 GMT), and is also due to talk with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, the second-highest official at the Holy See after the pope.
The 40-year-old Vance, who converted to Catholicism in his mid-30s, travelled with his wife and three young children, with the family due to celebrate Easter at the Vatican on Sunday.
Meloni was the first leader from Europe to visit Trump since he slapped 20 percent tariffs on EU exports, which he has since suspended for 90 days.
The two leaders struck a warm tone Thursday during a working lunch and a meeting in the Oval Office, with Trump hailing the 48-year-old Italian premier as "fantastic.
"
Casting herself as the only European who can de-escalate Trump's trade war, Meloni highlighted their conservative common ground and said she wanted to "make the West great again."
Meloni's decision to personally intercede with Trump has caused some disquiet among EU allies, who are concerned that her visit could undermine bloc unity.
While Trump expressed confidence about an eventual deal with the 27-nation bloc he accuses of trying to "screw" the United States, he said on Thursday that he was in "no rush."
Russia's war in Ukraine meanwhile remained a touchy subject between the US and Italian leaders.
Meloni has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia's invasion of the country in 2022, most recently calling Moscow's Palm Sunday attack on the city of Sumy "horrible and vile."
Trump however has stunned allies with a pivot toward Moscow and repeated attacks on Zelensky, whom he and Vance berated in an Oval Office meeting in February.
The US leader said with Meloni beside him that "I don't hold Zelensky responsible but I'm not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started," adding that he was "not a big fan" of the Ukrainian leader.
Recent Stories
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
More Stories From World
-
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine PM to visit Washington next week for resource deal talks5 minutes ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican6 minutes ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican16 minutes ago
-
Rubio says Europeans need to decide on Iran sanctions 'snapback'56 minutes ago
-
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellations in US1 hour ago
-
France hails 'positive process' as Europe, US discuss Ukraine ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Two missing after deadly spring snowstorm wreaks havoc in Alps1 hour ago
-
Russian mercenaries draw suspicion in Equatorial Guinea2 hours ago
-
Two killed as police officer's son opens fire at US university2 hours ago
-
Under fire at debate, Canada PM Carney tries to focus on Trump2 hours ago
-
Trump and Italy's Meloni talk up EU tariff deal hopes2 hours ago