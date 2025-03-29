Vance says Denmark has 'under-invested' in Greenland

Pituffik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) US Vice President JD Vance accused Denmark on Friday of not having done enough to protect Greenland, when he visited the strategically-placed, resource-rich Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.

Vance made his comment during a trip to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, a visit viewed by Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance told a press conference.

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.

Trump argues that the United States needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

"We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security," Trump claimed to reporters at the White House on Friday.

Asked about the potential use of force, Vance stressed the US administration did not think that "is ever going to be necessary".

"We think this makes sense and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America," Vance said.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hit back at Vance in a statement to Danish media.

"For many years, we have stood by the Americans in very difficult situations," she said, referring to Danish combat deployments alongside American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"The Vice President's reference to Denmark is not accurate," she said, expressing her readiness to "cooperate day and night with the Americans" on Arctic security.

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Utah Senator Mike Lee and former Homeland Security Advisor Julia Nesheiwat, who is Waltz's wife.

The US delegation boarded Air Force Two to leave Greenland just before 4:00 pm (1800 GMT), with the Vances waving at the top of the aircraft stairs.