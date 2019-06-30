UrduPoint.com
Vandals Attack Kharkov Office Of Ukrainian Opposition Platform-For Life - Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The Kharkov office of Yuriy Boyko, the head of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life and a former presidential candidate, was spattered with red paint on Sunday, party member Andrei Lesik said.

"The office of 'the Opposition Platform - For Life' in Kharkov was attacked again. We do not even have time to eliminate the consequences of the last mayhem ... We are sick and tired of it! breaking and harming is different than creating! Because the 'evil' that you are doing will return to you!" Lesik wrote on Facebook.

He added that the party's representatives had already addressed the police and had provided them with photos of the suspects and their car. According to the party's press office, the incident took place at 3 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:00 GMT), the attackers tried to break the office's doors but failed to do so and then poured paint on the facade and made off.

The Kharkov national police said earlier in the day that the party had filed its complain at 9:30 a.m. local time. The probe into the incident is ongoing.

A similar act of vandalism against the Opposition Platform - For Life took place on June 27, when unidentified persons smashed its Kharkov office's doors, damaged and bespattered its walls with some substance looking like brilliant green.

The incident came ahead of the Ukrainian parliamentary election scheduled for July 21, since Zelesnkyy dissolved the legislature in late May. During this election, half of the parliament's members will be elected from party lists, while the others will be elected in single-mandate Constituencies.

