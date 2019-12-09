UrduPoint.com
Vandals Damage 160 Cars In Jerusalem's Arab District - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

A string of vandal attacks in the Arab-majority Shuafat district in Jerusalem left 160 vehicles damaged overnight, Israeli national police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A string of vandal attacks in the Arab-majority Shuafat district in Jerusalem left 160 vehicles damaged overnight, Israeli national police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Monday.

"In #Jerusalem, Shuafat neighborhood damage caused to 160 vehicles.

Police searching for suspects that fled scene & investigating background," Superintendent Rosenfeld tweeted.

A statement by the Israeli police said that vandals had smeared walls with nationalist slogans. Local media said police suspected it was an anti-Arab hate crime.

Far-right Israelis have been known to target Arab and Palestinian property in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. They refer to the attacks as a "price" for alleged crimes against Jews.

Related Topics

Your Thoughts and Comments

