Vandals Damage 160 Cars In Jerusalem's Arab District - Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:45 PM
A string of vandal attacks in the Arab-majority Shuafat district in Jerusalem left 160 vehicles damaged overnight, Israeli national police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Monday
"In #Jerusalem, Shuafat neighborhood damage caused to 160 vehicles.
Police searching for suspects that fled scene & investigating background," Superintendent Rosenfeld tweeted.
A statement by the Israeli police said that vandals had smeared walls with nationalist slogans. Local media said police suspected it was an anti-Arab hate crime.
Far-right Israelis have been known to target Arab and Palestinian property in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. They refer to the attacks as a "price" for alleged crimes against Jews.