MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The vandals have defaced a statue of UK first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the city of Grantham where she was born by spraying "Tories Out" on the pedestal, media reported on Monday, citing police.

The Lincolnshire Police are investigating the incident as an act of criminal damage, UK newspaper Express reported.

The law enforcement forces are viewing security tapes around the statue, whose cost is estimated at $339,000, the report said.

This is the third time the monument was defaced in Thatcher's hometown, according to the newspaper. The fist incident took place in May, several hours after the statue was officially opened to public, when a man egged the statue, and the second occurred after a vandal spayed pink paint across the back of the sculpture.