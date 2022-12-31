Vandals Desecrate Monument to Russian Poet Pushkin in Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Vandals in Kiev have poured red and yellow paint on a monument to prominent 19th-century Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.

This is the largest monument to Pushkin in Ukraine, it is located in the park named after the poet, the Strana.ua online publication said.

In September, vandals desecrated the monument with inscriptions calling for its demolition.

On Thursday, the culture department of the Kiev city administration appealed to the expert council on Overcoming the Consequences of Russification and Totalitarianism under the Culture Ministry to consider dismantling the monument to Pushkin in the capital.

The working group on the study of the removal of memorial objects related to the history and culture of Russia and the Soviet Union previously decided that the monument to Pushkin should be removed.

Numerous monuments to the poet have already been dismantled in cities across Ukraine, including Zhytomyr, Kharkov and Dnipro.

The dismantling of monuments related to Russian and Soviet history began in Ukraine in 2015 after adopting a law on decommunization. The process has been intensified in reaction to the Russian special military operation.