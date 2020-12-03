Vandals Desecrate Mosque in Southern Suburb of Paris - Local Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Vandals have desecrated a mosque in the Bretigny-sur-Orge commune south of Paris, Bretigny Mayor Nicolas Meary said Wednesday.

"Today, at about 06:15 [05:15 GMT], the Bretigny mosque was desecrated," Meary wrote on Facebook, adding that a car rammed into the gates and the front door of the mosque.

The mayor also said that the vandals sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the mosque building.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured and no more damage was caused. An investigation is underway and the cause is yet to be established.

The Ouest France newspaper reported that those responsible for the incident fled the scene when they were seen by one of the local residents returning from work.