UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vandals Desecrate Mosque In Southern Suburb Of Paris - Local Mayor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Vandals Desecrate Mosque in Southern Suburb of Paris - Local Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Vandals have desecrated a mosque in the Bretigny-sur-Orge commune south of Paris, Bretigny Mayor Nicolas Meary said Wednesday.

"Today, at about 06:15 [05:15 GMT], the Bretigny mosque was desecrated," Meary wrote on Facebook, adding that a car rammed into the gates and the front door of the mosque.

The mayor also said that the vandals sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the mosque building.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured and no more damage was caused. An investigation is underway and the cause is yet to be established.

The Ouest France newspaper reported that those responsible for the incident fled the scene when they were seen by one of the local residents returning from work.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Facebook France Car Paris Mosque From

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

2 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

1 hour ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

1 hour ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.