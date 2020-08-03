UrduPoint.com
Vandals In France's Corsica Damage Tree Dedicated To Anne Frank - Reports

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A chestnut tree dedicated to Jewish Holocaust symbol Anne Frank has been vandalized by unknown perpetrators on France's Mediterranean island of Corsica, media reported.

The tree was donated to local residents in 2010 by the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam. Its stalk was taken from a chestnut tree that Anne Frank could see from the window of a secret shelter in which she and her family hid from 1942-1944, local news outlet Corse Matin reported.

According to the outlet, vandals on Sunday night stripped the bark off of the tree's stem.

The local prosecution office has launched a probe into the matter as an act of vandalism.

Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis for about two years in a shelter in an Amsterdam house. After being arrested by the Gestapo, 15-year-old Anna died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Her surviving diaries from her time in hiding have become symbolic of the suffering endured by Jewish people during the holocaust.

