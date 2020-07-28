Vandals Trash Venezuelan Consulate in Colombia - Caracas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Vandals have looted and trashed the office of the Venezuelan consulate in the Colombian capital, the Bolivarian republic's foreign minister said.

"We denounce the fact that the compound of the Venezuelan consulate in Bogota was completely looted and trashed. The Colombian authorities left it without protection, violating the Vienna conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. Colombia must be held accountable for this," Jorge Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat posted a footage showing that the compound both inside and outside was trashed, with furniture broken, windows smashed, and walls tagged with graffiti.

Relations between the two neighboring countries have long been tense. They took another nosedive after Colombia recognized US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president in January 2019. The next month, Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with Colombia amid fierce tensions over unauthorized US-sponsored aid deliveries to the country. All diplomatic missions were shut, and diplomats were evacuated.