Vanuatu Seeks International Aid After Earthquake Kills 14

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Vanuatu is seeking international aid after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least 14 people Tuesday.

"The Vanuatu government is reporting 14 confirmed fatalities and 200 treated for injuries at the main hospital in Port Vila...Rescue operations continue to free those trapped after the quake, and attention turns to urgent needs like first aid, shelter and water," said Katie Greenwood, head of delegation for the Pacific at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said the earthquake has caused damage to the Red Cross office and the airstrip, restricting flights into the country.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced immediate assistance, including search and rescue and medical teams, while US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized coordinated disaster relief efforts with regional partners.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported five quakes, with the strongest -- measuring 7.3 -- centered 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of the capital, Port Vila. Four aftershocks of magnitudes 5.0 to 5.5 followed.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai declared a state of emergency, calling for international aid.

The UN estimates that 116,000 people could be affected, highlighting urgent humanitarian needs.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Vanuatu frequently experiences earthquakes due to its tectonic plate boundaries.

