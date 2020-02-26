Vaping Death Toll in US Reaches 68 - Centers for Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) At least 68 people in the United States have died since the escalation of the vaping crisis last September, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.

The 68 deaths were confirmed in 29 states and Washington, the CDC said on Tuesday.

As of February 18, the release added, 2,807 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, vaping, and associated lung injury (EVALI) or deaths were reported across the US.

The CDC also said, however, that there has been a continued decline in new EVALI cases since September 2019 while vitamin E acetate has been identified as a major cause.

Reports of vaping-related illnesses have all but disappeared since the CDC named Vitamin E acetate - primarily used to thicken cannabis oil in vaping cartridges sold on the black market - as the likely culprit.