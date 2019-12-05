Vaping Epidemic Reaches All 50 US States as Teen in Alaska Becomes Latest Victim

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US vaping health epidemic has reached all 50 states in the country with the hospitalization of a teenager in Alaska for lung injury from e-cigarette use, Alaska's health authority said.

"The first case of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury has been identified in Alaska," Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said in a press release on Wednesday. "The patient, a teenager from Southeast Alaska, is currently hospitalized, but clinically improving."

Alaska was previously the only state without a reported case of vaping-associated lung injury.

As of November 20, there were 2,290 cases of lung illness from vaping reported by the 49 other US states and two US territories, with 47 deaths, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.