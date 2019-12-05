UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaping Epidemic Reaches All 50 US States As Teen In Alaska Becomes Latest Victim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:00 AM

Vaping Epidemic Reaches All 50 US States as Teen in Alaska Becomes Latest Victim

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US vaping health epidemic has reached all 50 states in the country with the hospitalization of a teenager in Alaska for lung injury from e-cigarette use, Alaska's health authority said.

"The first case of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury has been identified in Alaska," Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said in a press release on Wednesday. "The patient, a teenager from Southeast Alaska, is currently hospitalized, but clinically improving."

Alaska was previously the only state without a reported case of vaping-associated lung injury.

As of November 20, there were 2,290 cases of lung illness from vaping reported by the 49 other US states and two US territories, with 47 deaths, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Related Topics

November All From Vaping

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

3 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

3 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

4 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.