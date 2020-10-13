Variety of Vaccines to Stop COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Academy of Sciences President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The existence of several different vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, thanks to which it will be possible to vaccinate a wide variety of population groups, depending on medical indications, will be the factor that will ultimately stop the coronavirus infection pandemic, Russian academy of Sciences President Alexander Sergeyev said.

"Of course, we all understand perfectly well that there should be a whole range of different vaccines. Because people are all different - they have different age, predisposition to certain diseases, possibly the presence of chronic illnesses," Sergeyev told Sputnik.

It is important, he said, to be able to choose which coronavirus vaccine is right for a particular person.

"And the more vaccines there are, the better doctors will be able to determine what is needed in a particular case and apply it in a targeted manner. Probably, this will ultimately stop the pandemic," the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.