Various Aspects Of Potential Putin-Biden Meeting Are Under Consideration- Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Various Aspects of Potential Putin-Biden Meeting Are Under Consideration- Russian Diplomat

Various aspects related to the potential future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are currently under consideration in Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Various aspects related to the potential future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are currently under consideration in Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Various aspects of the matter are currently under consideration. We have paid attention to everything that the US side said on the matter, including at the highest level," Ryabkov said in an interview with RBC, also expressing the belief that the potential meeting would be a "very serious signal to the global community."

More Stories From World

