Various Options Being Discussed For Victory Day Parade, No Decision Made Yet - Kremlin

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Different options are being discussed for holding in Moscow a parade marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II set for May 9, but no decision has been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Different options are being discussed for holding in Moscow a parade marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II set for May 9, but no decision has been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know that no decisions on the Victory Day parade, on holding events in the format in which they were originally planned and have long been prepared, has been made yet," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that a lot of work had been done to prepare the parade, but the current circumstances should be taken into account while making a decision regarding the event.

"Of course, a variety of options are being discussed, but no decisions were made," Peskov said.

