UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vast Blast As Italy Demolishes Remains Of Collapsed Road Bridge

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

Vast blast as Italy demolishes remains of collapsed road bridge

The two remaining towers of the motorway bridge in the Italian city Genoa that collapsed last year killing 43 people were demolished on Friday to make way for a new structure, authorities said

Genoa, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The two remaining towers of the motorway bridge in the Italian city Genoa that collapsed last year killing 43 people were demolished on Friday to make way for a new structure, authorities said.

The remains of the 4,500-tonne Morandi bridge were detonated at 9:37 am (0737 GMT) and took just seven seconds to collapse in a cloud of dust, city authorities said.

Nearly 4,000 residents had been evacuated ahead of the demolition, and water tanks were placed around the towers to prevent the spread of dust.

Some 400 security forces personnel were also deployed to the area.

Cannons began shooting high towers of water into the air below the bridge seconds before the explosion, which ripped the bridge in two before bringing the giant structure crashing down.

A deafening boom resounded across the north Italian city milliseconds after the collapse as alarms rang out.

The bridge collapsed in August during a heavy rainstorm, sending about 35 cars and several trucks plunging 45 metres (150 feet) onto railway tracks below.

Locals and officials including Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio witnessed the blast.

The pair had spent several days at the site when it collapsed in bad weather on August 14, 2018, expressing their indignation and arguing over what action to take in the aftermath of the incident.

The disaster threw the spotlight on Italy's creaking infrastructure -- far-right leader Salvini suggested EU budget spending demands from Brussels had limited Italy's ability to maintain it.

The dismantling of the bridge's remains started in February.

Ahead of the demolition, residents expressed relief that the eyesore would finally be gone, but were also concerned about the possible consequences of the detonation.

The bridge "is high, it is big, it is full of iron, it is super heavy... I don't know what will happen when it falls. Apart from the dust it will cause, I am worried about the impact," local man Francesco Russo told AFP tv on Thursday.

With the demolition over, officials are now waiting for the arrival of a ship transporting the first parts of a new bridge, the construction of which is scheduled to begin next year.

The government has promised that the new steel and concrete motorway bridge, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, will be open for traffic in April 2020.

Related Topics

Weather Water Motorway Budget Traffic Brussels Genoa Man Italy SITE February April August 2018 2020 TV From Government

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

32 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

46 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

47 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

47 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.