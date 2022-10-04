UrduPoint.com

Vast Majority Of Countries Realize Russia's Righteousness - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Vast Majority of Countries Realize Russia's Righteousness - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The overwhelming majority of countries realize Russia's righteousness, the escalation of confrontation against Moscow and the non-recognition of the results of referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is ahistorical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The vast majority of countries ” I guarantee you ” realize our righteousness.

Not everyone has the courage and simply just the strength to objectively talk about it frankly... I am convinced that truth will prevail, " Lavrov told reporters.

He stressed that now, in the case of referendums in the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, a scenario is being implemented that relies on the free will of people.

"Any other approaches, artificial escalation of confrontation, artificial mobilization of anti-Russian forces, threats and blackmail ” all this is ahistorical," the minister concluded.

