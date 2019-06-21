Vast Majority of EU Member States Committed to Climate Neutrality by 2050 - Tusk

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Council President, Donald Tusk, said that the vast majority of the bloc's member states had committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We also discussed how to ensure the climate neutral EU in line with the Paris Agreement.

A vast majority of member states has committed to climate neutrality by 2050. But reaching unanimity was not possible today," Tusk told a press conference on the results of the first day of the council summit in Brussels.

The concept of climate neutrality entails mitigating harmful effects of greenhouse gases emissions on the environment by cleaning atmosphere from these gases.