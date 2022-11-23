UrduPoint.com

Vast Majority Of Finns Back NATO Membership Bid - Poll

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Up to 78% of Finns support their country's bid to join NATO, while 12% are indifferent and 8% are against the government's decision to pursue membership in the bloc, a poll out Wednesday showed.

The survey was conducted online by EVA, a pro-market Finnish think tank, among 2,088 adults from October 19-31.

Fifty-two percent of those sampled view Finland's prospective membership of NATO very positively, 26% quite positively, 12% neutrally, 5% rather negatively, 3% very negatively and a further 2% are undecided.

Slightly over a half of respondents said Finland should be open to hosting NATO bases, while a quarter said they were against it.

This is the first survey conducted by EVA since Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the military alliance in May. They are only a step away from having their applications ratified by all 30 member states, the only holdouts being Turkey and Hungary.

