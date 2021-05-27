Vast Majority of Republicans Prefer Trump-Aligned Candidates in 2022 Midterms - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Republicans greatly prefer candidates who agree with former US President Donald Trump, with 85 percent indicating that preference in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University revealed.

"As candidates begin to enter races for the 2022 mid-term elections, more than eight in 10 Republicans (85 percent) say they would prefer to see candidates running for elected office that mostly agree with Donald Trump," the statement accompanying the poll said on Wednesday.

As a whole, a razor thin majority of Americans say they prefer candidates who somewhat disagree with Trump, with 53 percent indicating such a preference.

In addition, 66 percent of Republicans say they would like to see Trump run for president again in 2024.