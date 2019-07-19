Vast Majority of Russians Believe Friendly Ties With Ukraine Important for Country - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The vast majority of Russian nationals, 85 percent, consider that maintaining friendly relations with Ukraine is important for their country, a fresh poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, as many as 35 percent of respondents believe that it is very important to have friendly relations with their neighbor, while 50 percent consider that it is "rather important." Only 11 percent of respondents expressed the opposite opinion, while 4 percent found it difficult to answer.

As many as 78 percent of respondents agreed with the statement suggesting that Russia should improve relations with Ukraine, while only 4 expressed a contrary view, the poll said.

More than 40 percent of Russians believe that the relations with Ukraine will normalize in the future, but they will not be fraternal again.

At the same time, 24 percent of those polled hope that friendly and good-neighborly relations will be restored, and 18 percent are confident that they will become fraternal and allied. Only 6 percent of respondents said that the relations between the two states would continue to deteriorate.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik poll was conducted on June 20 among 1,600 Russians aged over 18. The poll was carried out via phone interviews, with the margin of error not exceeding 2.5 percent.