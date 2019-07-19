UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vast Majority Of Russians Believe Friendly Ties With Ukraine Important For Country - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Vast Majority of Russians Believe Friendly Ties With Ukraine Important for Country - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The vast majority of Russian nationals, 85 percent, consider that maintaining friendly relations with Ukraine is important for their country, a fresh poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, as many as 35 percent of respondents believe that it is very important to have friendly relations with their neighbor, while 50 percent consider that it is "rather important." Only 11 percent of respondents expressed the opposite opinion, while 4 percent found it difficult to answer.

As many as 78 percent of respondents agreed with the statement suggesting that Russia should improve relations with Ukraine, while only 4 expressed a contrary view, the poll said.

More than 40 percent of Russians believe that the relations with Ukraine will normalize in the future, but they will not be fraternal again.

At the same time, 24 percent of those polled hope that friendly and good-neighborly relations will be restored, and 18 percent are confident that they will become fraternal and allied. Only 6 percent of respondents said that the relations between the two states would continue to deteriorate.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik poll was conducted on June 20 among 1,600 Russians aged over 18. The poll was carried out via phone interviews, with the margin of error not exceeding 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

10 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

11 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.