Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 - Holy See

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:05 PM

Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 - Holy See

Vaccination against the coronavirus was launched in the Vatican on Wednesday, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said

Vaccination against the coronavirus was launched in the Vatican on Wednesday, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

"As already announced by the Directorate of Health and Hygiene, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began this morning in the Paul VI Hall [in Vatican City]," Bruni told reporters.

According to Vatican news, priority is given to health care and public safety personnel, senior residents, and those people most frequently in contact with the public. The vaccination campaign is voluntary.

More Stories From World

