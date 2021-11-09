UrduPoint.com

Vatican Calling On Europe To Take Responsibility For Refugees On Polish-Belarusian Border

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:39 PM

Vatican Calling on Europe to Take Responsibility for Refugees on Polish-Belarusian Border

Op Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher called on the European authorities on Tuesday to take responsibility for migrants and refugees in connection with the crisis on Belarus' border with Poland and Lithuania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Top Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher called on the European authorities on Tuesday to take responsibility for migrants and refugees in connection with the crisis on Belarus' border with Poland and Lithuania.

"The immediate crisis is taking place on the borders between Belarus and Poland", Gallagher said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Holy See encourages authorities throughout the whole of Europe to assume the responsibility with regard to migrants and to refugees ... We would encourage all those in this project to assume responsibilities and to address what is obviously a very serious humanitarian crisis," the archbishop added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Belarus Poland Lithuania Border All Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Ahmed bin Tahnoun praise achieveme ..

Saif bin Zayed, Ahmed bin Tahnoun praise achievements of National Service recrui ..

13 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago
 Chamber of Deputies of Chile Approves President's ..

Chamber of Deputies of Chile Approves President's Impeachment

3 minutes ago
 OSCE Chairperson Calls for Respecting Human Rights ..

OSCE Chairperson Calls for Respecting Human Rights Commitments Amid Migration Cr ..

4 minutes ago
 Iqbal's philosophy can help get success in this wo ..

Iqbal's philosophy can help get success in this world and hereafter: DC

4 minutes ago
 Prolific coach Juergen Grobler turns focus to Fren ..

Prolific coach Juergen Grobler turns focus to French success at Paris 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.