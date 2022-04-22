UrduPoint.com

Vatican Cancels Pope's Historic Meeting With Top Russian Cleric To Avoid 'Confusion'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Vatican Cancels Pope's Historic Meeting With Top Russian Cleric to Avoid 'Confusion'

ROME/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Pope Francis said on Friday that the Vatican had canceled his in-person meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodoxy, Patriarch Kirill.

"I regret that the Vatican had to cancel the second meeting with Patriarch Kirill... But our diplomacy understands that holding a meeting between us at this point could lead to much confusion," the Roman Catholic pontiff told an Argentine daily, La Nacion.

The clerics held talk in Cuba in 2016 in what was their first meeting since the 1054 schism split the Christianity. The leaders of the two religions were to meet again on neutral ground in Jerusalem in June.

The press office of the Russian Orthodox Church said that developments of the past two months forced them to postpone the meeting, citing difficulties in organizing and covering the event. The Church said it was waiting for a "more favorable time."

Related Topics

Russia Split Jerusalem Lead Cuba June 2016 Church Christian Event

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,035 injured in Punjab road accidents

14 killed, 1,035 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists map out how Omicron evades anti ..

Chinese scientists map out how Omicron evades antibody therapeutics

4 minutes ago
 UN Chinese Language Day marked in Nepal

UN Chinese Language Day marked in Nepal

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal to visit Gwadar after Eid to review CP ..

Ahsan Iqbal to visit Gwadar after Eid to review CPEC projects

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani cyclists to participate in Asian Track C ..

Pakistani cyclists to participate in Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Del ..

4 minutes ago
 World Earth Day: Experts seek raising awareness am ..

World Earth Day: Experts seek raising awareness among masses to save earth the ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.