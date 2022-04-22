(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Pope Francis said on Friday that the Vatican had canceled his in-person meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodoxy, Patriarch Kirill.

"I regret that the Vatican had to cancel the second meeting with Patriarch Kirill... But our diplomacy understands that holding a meeting between us at this point could lead to much confusion," the Roman Catholic pontiff told an Argentine daily, La Nacion.

The clerics held talk in Cuba in 2016 in what was their first meeting since the 1054 schism split the Christianity. The leaders of the two religions were to meet again on neutral ground in Jerusalem in June.

The press office of the Russian Orthodox Church said that developments of the past two months forced them to postpone the meeting, citing difficulties in organizing and covering the event. The Church said it was waiting for a "more favorable time."