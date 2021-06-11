UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Closely Monitoring Situation In Belarus - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

Vatican Closely Monitoring Situation in Belarus - Spokesman

The Vatican continues to monitor closely the events in Belarus as they unfold, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said on Friday

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Vatican continues to monitor closely the events in Belarus as they unfold, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said on Friday.

"The Holy See continues to monitor closely the developments in Belarus and the steps taken by various parties involved, and remains committed to achieving democratic and peaceful solutions to the legitimate demands of the Belarusian people," the Vatican official told the press.

In August of last year, Pope Francis called for dialogue, non-violence and respect for law in Belarus following controversial elections that saw President Alexander Lukashenko hold on to power for a sixth consecutive term.

On May 23, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to have been false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Telegram channel Nexta, which was active during last year's post-election protests in Belarus. The journalist was detained during the stopover.

The incident provoked an outcry from Western politicians and officials. Later, the European Union suspended the flights of Belarusian airplanes and recommended European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus. The West has also been preparing new sanctions against Belarus.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus May August From

Recent Stories

Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

11 minutes ago

Govt proposes Rs 91 bln for ensuring water securit ..

3 minutes ago

Historic budget presented by govt: PTI leader

3 minutes ago

Budgetary allocation increased to Rs 54b for KP's ..

4 minutes ago

Hotels, wedding halls' owners asked to get themsel ..

4 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22; govt. proposes Rs 20 bln for PIA, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.