Vatican Concerned Over Arrest Of Cardinal Joseph Zen In Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Vatican Concerned Over Arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Holy See on Wednesday expressed concern over the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong.

"The Holy See has learned with concern the news of Cardinal Zen's arrest and is following the evolution of the situation with extreme attention," the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, was quoted as saying by the Vatican News website.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Cardinal Zen, who had led the Diocese of Hong Kong from 2002 to 2009, was arrested on Tuesday by the Chinese national security law enforcement officers. The 90-year-old church dignitary was charged with "collusion with foreign forces.

" Several prominent figures of the Hong Kong democratic opposition associated with the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund were also arrested that day. The organization was established to support those on trial for participating in the protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

The Cardinal is allegedly not well liked in Beijing, including for his criticism of the Chinese Communist Party's control over religious communities, according to the Italian Catholic Church-affiliated newspaper.

Later on Wednesday, the Cardinal was released on bail pending further investigation alongside other activists, RTHK broadcaster reported.

