UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis Has No Plans To Receive Pompeo In Run-Up To US Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:54 PM

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis Has No Plans to Receive Pompeo in Run-Up to US Election

Top Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher confirmed on Wednesday that Pope Francis would not receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to avoid being dragged into the US election fight

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Top Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher confirmed on Wednesday that Pope Francis would not receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to avoid being dragged into the US election fight.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo delivered a speech at the "Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy" symposium, organized by the US Embassy to the Holy See. The state secretary used his address to attack Beijing, claiming that "nowhere is religious freedom under assault more than it is inside of China today." He, in particular, stated that not only Muslims in Xinjiang, but also Catholics across China fall victim to the alleged repressions.

According to Gallagher, concerns that the embassy's event could amount to attempts to use the pontiff in the final stage of the election campaign in the US were among reasons why Pope Francis would not meet with Pompeo.

In addition, the archbishop lambasted the fact that the event's agenda had not been coordinated with the Vatican and he had only a couple of minutes to speak up.

The news of Pope Francis declining to meet with Pompeo in the run-up to the November election has been circulating in media for a while. The refusal came soon after the top US diplomat urged the Holy See against renewing a provisional agreement with Beijing in October and slammed the Vatican for endorsing bishops who had been unilaterally appointed by China.

Related Topics

Election Attack China Beijing October November Muslim Media Event Agreement Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y9a - An Impressive All-Rounder with Long B ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo Warns Italy's Conte of 'Risks' of Doing Bus ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue backing Afghan peace proces ..

1 hour ago

KP Govt takes measures for welfare of youth: CM's ..

2 minutes ago

WTO to let EU levy $4 bn in Boeing/Airbus dispute: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.