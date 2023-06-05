Vatican Could Serve as Mediator Between Moscow, Kiev During Peace Talks - Expert

The Vatican has the potential to become an intermediary between Moscow and Kiev when the conflict in Ukraine enters the negotiation phase, Francois Asselineau, a French geopolitical analyst and politician, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Vatican has the potential to become an intermediary between Moscow and Kiev when the conflict in Ukraine enters the negotiation phase, Francois Asselineau, a French geopolitical analyst and politician, told Sputnik.

In May, Pope Francis entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with the task of leading a mission to help ease tensions in Ukraine and "initiate paths of peace." Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said that Zuppi's mission would first have to try to create an environment conducive to peace. According to the Holy See, the cardinal is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday and Tuesday as a papal envoy to discuss the matter.

"Even the fiercest opponents to the Church and religions recognize that the Vatican is in most cases truly neutral and can serve as a vehicle for peace plans, diplomatic approaches or even a mediation mission. A Vatican intermediation is not absurd in the Ukraine conflict, but I do not see such a negotiation succeeding for some time. The conflict is not yet in a negotiation phase, for both belligerents," Asselineau said.

He went on to recount the Vatican's diplomatic track record, including its mediation between Nazi Germany and the Allies during World War II, connections to the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s or settling the dispute between Spain and Portugal over the distribution of land in the New World in the 15th century.

The expert noted that Pope Francis has not rushed with the West to condemn Russia as most Western governments did at the outset of the conflict. Furthermore, the Catholic Church could address the religious dimension of the conflict and, ideally, this would involve a collaboration between the pope and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia but this is an unlikely scenario, Asselineau stated.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to peace talks as long as its conditions are met, such as recognition of Russia's territory gains. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled engaging in such negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin impossible and maintains that the territorial integrity of Ukraine should be respected.